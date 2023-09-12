Home

Technology

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Is Launching Today, Here’s How Much The New Series May Cost In India

live

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Is Launching Today, Here’s How Much The New Series May Cost In India

The Apple event will be live-streamed on the company’s official website, YouTube, and other major social media platforms like X.

Apple Event 2023 LIVE: The iPhone 15 will be announced tomorrow at Apple’s next big event ‘Wonderlust’ today, which will start at 10:30PM in India. While many are waiting to see what the new iPhones will offer in terms of features, some are just wondering about the price of the iPhone 15 series. If Apple sticks with the existing pricing strategy, we can expect the iPhone 15 to start at its usual Rs 79,900. However, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to experience a significant price adjustment. The Apple event will be live-streamed on the company’s official website, YouTube, and other major social media platforms like X. The iPhone 15 series will consist of four models like last year. The baseline iPhone 15 and the bigger iPhone 15 Plus. Similarly, there will be two high-end models — the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES