Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Is Launching Today, Here’s How Much The New Series May Cost In India

live

The Apple event will be live-streamed on the company’s official website, YouTube, and other major social media platforms like X.

Published: September 12, 2023 9:30 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Apple Event 2023 LIVE: The iPhone 15 will be announced tomorrow at Apple’s next big event ‘Wonderlust’ today, which will start at 10:30PM in India. While many are waiting to see what the new iPhones will offer in terms of features, some are just wondering about the price of the iPhone 15 series. If Apple sticks with the existing pricing strategy, we can expect the iPhone 15 to start at its usual Rs 79,900. However, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to experience a significant price adjustment. The Apple event will be live-streamed on the company’s official website, YouTube, and other major social media platforms like X. The iPhone 15 series will consist of four models like last year. The baseline iPhone 15 and the bigger iPhone 15 Plus. Similarly, there will be two high-end models — the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Live Updates

  • Sep 12, 2023 9:43 AM IST

    iPhone 15 launch: Here’s what to expect

    Apple is likely to release two sizes of middle-range iPhones, one with a 6.1-inch screen and one with a 6.7-inch screen, as well as two sizes of higher end “Pro” phones with titanium casing and better cameras, according to reports from Bloomberg News.

    The biggest change is expected to be a USB-C charging port, replacing Apple’s proprietary Lightning port. The USB-C charging port on iPhones will match the same charging port on Android phones, newer laptops, iPads, wireless headphones and other gadgets.

    New Pro models could also get a titanium casing, replacing the stainless steel used in the past few models.

    The biggest and most expensive iPhone model, the bigger Pro, could get a new lens that can zoom with twice the strength as the 3x zoom lens on the iPhone 14 Pro.

  • Sep 12, 2023 9:38 AM IST

    Apple event 2023: Timings

    iPhone 15 launch in India time – 10:30 PM IST (New Delhi)

    iPhone 15 launch in US time – 10:00 AM PT (California)/1:00 PM ET (New York)

    iPhone 15 launch in UK time – 6:00 PM BST (London)

    iPhone 15 launch in Pakistan time – 10:00 PM PKT (Islamabad)

    iPhone 15 launch in Australia time- 3:00 AM AEST (Melbourne)

