Apple Event September 2020 – Apple’s Time Files event will be held on September 15, 2020, at 10 am (10.30 pm Indian time). The Apple event will take place at the Apple Jobs’ Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. This will be Apple’s first event, which will be virtual. Apple has started sending invoices for the September 15 event. This event of Apple is named Time Flies. It is expected that the new Apple Watch and iPad Air will be launched in this event of Apple. Apple’s event usually takes place in September, but new iPhone launches are delayed due to Corona infection. It is expected that Apple’s new iPhones will come in October this year. Also Read - Apple schedules 'special event' for December 2 in New York City

A few weeks ago, Apple announced that the launch of new iPhone models could be delayed this year regarding the problems with the supply chain due to the COVID-19. According to the reports, Apple can now introduce the iPhone 12 series next month, ie October. On the other hand, if the latest leaks are to be believed, then the company can unveil the iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6 in the event. Talking about the iPhone, four iPhones can be launched next month, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is being said that all phones in the iPhone 12 series will have 6GHz 5G connectivity. Models of these lineups were recently certified at the EEC. After this certification, usually, the device is going to be launched soon. At the event, the company is about to launch Apple Watch Series 6 models, which will replace the company’s current and affordable Apple Watch Series 3.

How To Watch Apple Event?

The Time Flies Apple Event is scheduled to take place at 10 am (10.30 pm Indian time) on September 15, 2020. You can watch Apple Time Flies Event on its official webpage. You can also watch it on your Apple TV via Apple Events App. You can also watch this event live on Apple’s official YouTube Channel.

What to Expect From Apple Event?