Apple Far Out Event: American technology giant Apple on Wednesday announced that the company will hold a special event 'Far Out' on September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The company further informed that there will be an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple's campus.
Apple will stream the fall event live on its website, on YouTube, and on the Apple TV through the Apple TV app.
The September event will focus on the new iPhone 14 models, and we are expecting a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. There will be no 5.4-inch iPhone "mini" this year, with Apple instead opting for larger devices.
Apple iPhone 14 series: Expected specifications
- The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max models are expected to feature a wide notch design on the front
- The Pro models are speculated to arrive with a punch-hole display design.
- Apple’s iPhone 14 smartphone will reportedly pack last year’s Bionic A15 chipset, which is also powering the iPhone 13 smartphone.
- It could be backed by faster LPDDR5 RAM and the base model could be 6GB RAM for better performance.
- The iPhone 14 Pro models will likely be powered by the new A16 chip.
- iPhone 14 series is likely to ship with the latest iOS 16 operating system.
- All the iPhone 14 models will likely offer a glass back design with aluminum frames
- The regular model is rumoured to sport a 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz display.
Apart from the iPhone models, the company is also working on updated Apple Watches. According to the reports, there’s new Apple Watch Series 8 in development that could feature an updated low power mode, longer battery life, temperature sensing, an S8 chip etc.
The company might also come out with a higher-end “Apple Watch Pro,” which will feature a new design, a larger size, and a much more durable display and build.