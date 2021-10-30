San Francisco: Apple has maintained a loyalty rate of more than 90 per cent for the past three years in the US, says a new report. According to research group CIRP, a vast majority of Apple’s iPhone customers stick with the platform, with the company estimated to have curated the highest brand loyalty out of any smartphone manufacturer operating in the US.Also Read - Facebook's Renaming to Meta: What Will Change on WhatsApp?

The report said that the calculation was based on the per cent of new iPhone customers who upgraded from a previous iPhone model, reports AppleInsider. By comparison, runner-up Samsung hovered at a loyalty rate below 70 per cent over the same period. Motorola and LG experienced lower loyalty rates that have been on a downward trend since 2019, CIRP said.

Apple's position as a front-runner is tied in large part to operating system loyalty. While manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola and LG jockey for position within the Android ranks, iPhone is the sole beneficiary of customers faithful to iOS. "Within the Android operating system, Samsung has a similarly strong position as Apple does within the overall smartphone market," CIRP said. "Motorola has maintained a meaningful share, but has much lower loyalty rates compared to Samsung," it added.

