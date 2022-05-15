New Delhi: Smartphone maker Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series later this year. Like its predecessors, the upcoming iPhone series is also tipped to include four new models– iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. However, unlike the previous series, there will not be any “mini” model this time. As per media reports, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone mini version this year because it is impacting sales of the iPhone SE series. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched iPhone SE earlier this year, which is available at a starting price of Rs 43,900 for the 64GB model and goes up to Rs 58900 for the 256GB storage model.Also Read - Apple Releases New Updates For iPhones, iPad
Moreover, the Apple 2022 flagship launch event might be just 120 days away. The Cupertino-based tech giant usually unveils its new iPhone flagship series around the second week of September. This year also Apple is expected to do the same. However, some media reports have suggested that there might be some delay in the launch due to rising COVID cases in China and restrictions imposed. But there are also reports suggesting that Apple is working with suppliers to ramp up production and release the iPhone 14 series on schedule.
Here are some of the top Apple iPhone 14 leaks:
Also Read - A Cheaper Apple TV May Be Coming This Year: Report
- Apple is expected to ditch the notch display and instead opt for the punch hole design in the upcoming iPhones. There are also possibilities that Apple will be adding an in-display fingerprint sensor in iPhone 14 series.
- Apple is likely planning to feature significantly rounded corners to match the larger rear camera array in its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. The tech giant is likely also planning to unveil its upcoming iPhone 14 series with an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus.
- Apple has kept the camera specifications the same in the last three series. The dual rear cameras that started with iPhone 11 models continued in iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 as well. However, many reports claim that iPhone 14 series will get a 48MP main lens along with two supportive rear sensors. Out of the two one could be an ultra-wide lens and the second might be a telephoto sensor. The selfie camera resolution might go up to 16MP this year.
- iPhone 14 series is going to use the A16 Bionic, as the logic and tradition say. There could be performance improvements compared to the current A15 SoC. The new series is also pegged to have 8GB RAM.
- There are talks that Apple could fight its lighting port and opt for a Type-C port for the iPhones.
- The price of the iPhone 14 is expected to start from USD 799, while the iPhone 14 Max will be likely priced at USD 899. The Cost of the iPhone Pro could be USD 999, while the biggest iPhone 14 Pro Max would probably be priced at USD 1099. However, in view of rising global inflation and shortage of raw materials including chips, the price could be higher