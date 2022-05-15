New Delhi: Smartphone maker Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series later this year. Like its predecessors, the upcoming iPhone series is also tipped to include four new models– iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. However, unlike the previous series, there will not be any “mini” model this time. As per media reports, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone mini version this year because it is impacting sales of the iPhone SE series. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched iPhone SE earlier this year, which is available at a starting price of Rs 43,900 for the 64GB model and goes up to Rs 58900 for the 256GB storage model.Also Read - Apple Releases New Updates For iPhones, iPad

Moreover, the Apple 2022 flagship launch event might be just 120 days away. The Cupertino-based tech giant usually unveils its new iPhone flagship series around the second week of September. This year also Apple is expected to do the same. However, some media reports have suggested that there might be some delay in the launch due to rising COVID cases in China and restrictions imposed. But there are also reports suggesting that Apple is working with suppliers to ramp up production and release the iPhone 14 series on schedule. Also Read - Apple Testing Secondary E Ink Display For Future Foldable Device, Says Analyst

Here are some of the top Apple iPhone 14 leaks: