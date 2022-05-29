New Delhi: iPhone users need to enter Apple ID details frequently – when buying an app or iTunes music, updating an OS, accessing iCloud email and other services- and forgetting the same would feel like the end of the world. It is often believed that one would always remember the Apple ID password, since they are being used frequently. But as it happens, you do tend to forget your Apple ID password. If you have encountered such a situation, then follow these simple steps to reset your Apple ID password.Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Ends Tomorrow: Check Best deals on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More

How to reset your Apple ID password on iPhone, iPad

Step 1: Go to Settings app on your iPhone or iPad

Step 2: Tap your name on the top

Step 3: Tap the Password and Security option.

Step 4: Go to the Change Password option.

Step 4: If you’re signed into iCloud and have a passcode enabled, you’ll be prompted to enter the passcode for your device.

Step 5: Follow the onscreen steps to update your password.

How to reset your Apple ID password on Mac or MacBook

If you have a Mac PC or a MacBook laptop, here is how you can reset your Apple ID