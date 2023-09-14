Home

Apple Includes ISRO-made GPS System NavIC Support to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

NavIC, or Navigation with Indian Constellation, is an independent stand-alone navigation satellite system developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

New Delhi: American technology giant Apple, in its recently held event ‘Wonderlust’, launched four new models in the iPhone 15 series in India and other global markets. The latest iPhones will be available in India from September 22 in India. Interested buyers may note that the pre-ordering will begin a week before its availability in stores. It was Apple’s first iPhone launch after the tech giant opened its stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

Apple has Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC) Digital compass Wi-Fi Cellular, and iBeacon micro-location. It is the NavIC which is developed by Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO).

Talking to news agency ANI, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “The world’s largest company in technology Apple has launched its new iPhone 15. During this launch, India is achieving two milestones. First, the availability of the iPhone 15 in India would be on the same day as the availability of it in New York and London…And the second is that the NavIC GPS satellite system developed by ISRO would be present in the iPhone 15.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, “The world’s largest company in technology Apple has launched its new iPhone 15. During this launch, India is achieving two milestones. First, the availability of the iPhone 15 in India would be on the same day as the… pic.twitter.com/Hc8H7IEzOb — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

What is NavIC?

NavIC, or Navigation with Indian Constellation, is an independent stand-alone navigation satellite system developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). NavIC was originally approved in 2006 at a cost of $174 million. It was expected to be completed by late 2011, but only became operational in 2018.

NavIC consists of eight satellites and covers the whole of India’s landmass and up to 1,500 km (930 miles) from its boundaries. Currently, NavIC’s use is limited. It is being used in public vehicle tracking in India, for providing emergency warning alerts to fishermen venturing into the deep sea where there is no terrestrial network connectivity, and for tracking and providing information related to natural disasters.

Enabling it in smartphones is the next step India is pushing for.

What are the new features of the Apple iPhone 15?

Apple iPhone 15 series has a USB-C type charging port, unlike the previous models.

The Android-like charging port is the most prominent upgrade in the new Apple models.

Another important difference includes the dynamic island cut-out for the front-facing camera and Face ID, earlier introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022.

The Diamond Island allows the iPhone user to track their ride, see who’s calling, check their flight, and so much more, according to Apple’s official website.

Apple has introduced the latest iPhone 15 series in five colours: black and shades of pastel pink, yellow, green, and blue.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro series has a titanium finish and comes in four colours: black, blue, white, and natural titanium.

Apple iPhone 15 series has a new 48 MP camera which clicks super-high-resolution photos.

The 2x Telephoto acts like a third camera, and the 4x Telephoto captures incredible details.

iPhone 15 has a durable colour-infused glass and aluminium design.

Apple’s official website says the front Ceramic Shield is more rigid than any smartphone glass.

The new iPhone 15 series is also splash, water and dust resistant.

The size of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro is 6.1 inches, and the size of the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max is 6.7 inches.

Battery Life: Apple has enhanced the battery life in its new models. The iPhone 15 has up to 20 hours of video playback, and the iPhone 15 Plus has up to 26 hours.

