Apple Introduces ChatGPT Like Tool – Ask AI; Here’s What It Can Do

After a long-time secrecy on Artificial Intelligence, Apple's new 'Ask AI', which resembles OpenAI's ChatGPT. Here are all its features.

Apple introduces new artificial intelligence, Ask AI (Image: Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: In a surprising move, Apple Inc., known for commitment to privacy and security for its approach to product development, has unveiled its upcoming AI tool called ‘AskAI‘, which is comparable to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This new AI feature aims to provide AI-powered customer support beyond just iPhone users. The ‘Ask‘ tool is being trained using Apple’s internal database and is designed to efficiently address customer queries, even handling complex issues without immediate human intervention.

Check out the details of the upcoming Apple Ask AI.

Introduction of Ask AI

Ask AI, however, marks a departure from this tradition. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, took the stage during the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to introduce this groundbreaking AI assistant. With a sleek interface and seamless integration across Apple’s ecosystem, Ask AI aims to be the go-to companion for users seeking answers, recommendations, and personalized assistance.

During the testing phase, a select group of support staff or advisors assess the tool’s responses and can ask up to five follow-up questions on a given topic. Apple plans to refine the tool based on feedback received during testing, encouraging advisors to prioritize its use over alternative methods for addressing customer concerns effectively. This cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) platform promises to revolutionise the way users interact with their devices and access information.

What Can Apple’s Ask AI Do?

So, what exactly can Ask AI do? Here are some of its key features:

Natural Language Understanding : Ask AI understands context and conversational nuances, making interactions feel more human-like.

: Ask AI understands context and conversational nuances, making interactions feel more human-like. Multimodal Capabilities : Whether you type, speak, or use gestures, Ask AI adapts to your preferred mode of communication.

: Whether you type, speak, or use gestures, Ask AI adapts to your preferred mode of communication. Personalized Recommendations : From suggesting the perfect playlist to recommending nearby restaurants, Ask AI tailors its responses based on your preferences.

: From suggesting the perfect playlist to recommending nearby restaurants, Ask AI tailors its responses based on your preferences. Privacy-Centric Design: Apple emphasizes that user data remains on the device, ensuring privacy and security.

Apple’s Future Plans for AI Integration

Ask AI is just the beginning. Apple envisions a future where AI seamlessly integrates into every aspect of our lives. From enhancing Siri’s capabilities to powering autonomous vehicles, the company is investing heavily in AI research and development. As we move forward, expect to see Ask AI evolve, becoming an indispensable part of the Apple ecosystem.

In a world where AI is rapidly reshaping our interactions, Apple’s Ask AI stands poised to lead the charge, combining innovation with the company’s unwavering commitment to user privacy. As users, we can only wonder what other surprises Apple has up its sleeve. One thing is certain: Ask AI is a step toward a smarter, more intuitive future.

