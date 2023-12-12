Home

Technology

Apple Introduces Spatial Video Recording on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max

Apple Introduces Spatial Video Recording on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max

Spatial videos are captured in 1080p at 30 frames per second in the standard dynamic range. Capturing spatial videos on an iPhone is as easy as capturing regular videos on an iPhone.

Apple said the spatial video is a groundbreaking new capability that helps users capture life’s precious moments and relive those memories on Apple Vision Pro. The new capability will be available early next year.

New Delhi: Apple has rolled out iOS 17.2, and with that, it introduced a new option to record ‘spatial video’ on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices. The company said spatial video is a groundbreaking new capability that helps users capture life’s precious moments and relive those memories on Apple Vision Pro. The new capability will be available early next year.

Trending Now

“We’re setting a new bar for what’s possible, enabling users to record special moments just as they happened. Spatial videos are magical, and we can’t wait for users to experience them on Apple Vision Pro early next year,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement.

You may like to read

With spatial video recording, users can leverage the advanced camera systems on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to capture their favourite moments in three dimensions.

Spatial videos are captured in 1080p at 30 frames per second in the standard dynamic range. Capturing spatial videos on an iPhone is as easy as capturing regular videos on an iPhone.

“With the Camera app open in Video mode, rotate the iPhone to landscape orientation, tap the spatial video icon, and then tap record. iPhone starts recording video from both the advanced Main and Ultra Wide cameras, and scales the field of view from the Ultra Wide camera to match that of the Main camera, which is then saved into a single video file,” the company explained.

Moreover, users can find all of the spatial videos they capture within a new Spatial album in the Photos app, and all of their spatial videos will sync across their devices with iCloud.

On Apple Vision Pro, spatial videos can be played back in a window or expanded into an immersive view that transports users back to each moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.