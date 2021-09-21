San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is now rolling out iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV devices. Users might not see the updates right away, but when they are available, they will have access to a bunch more features, reports Engadget. Facetime and Messages have been upgraded on both iPhone and iPad. Facetime supports spatial audio and reduces background noise, while people can join Facetime calls through shareable links on the web and Android.Also Read - From Meeting President Joe Biden To UNGA Address | All You Need to Know About PM Modi’s US Tour

It will be easier to keep track of things your friends and family share with you in Messages, thanks to the dedicated tabs in the News, Music, TV and Podcasts apps, the report said. Notifications have also been overhauled. Users will have more control over push alerts and they can let only notifications from select apps and people through when they activate one of the new Focus modes.

Here’s all you need to know about the Apple iOS 15 launch: