Apple iphone iOs 16 Launch Date And Time: Tech giant Apple will be releasing iOS 16 (final update) for iPhones on September 12, Monday. The OS update will bring a host of new features including font, colour and placement of elements on lock screen to compatible iPhones such as iPhone 8, iPhone 11 and above. iOS 16 enhances iPhone with all-new personalisation features, deeper intelligence and more seamless ways to communicate and share. Available from 12th September”, said Apple. Here’s all you need to know Apple iOS 16 rolling out.Also Read - Apple May Launch New iPads, Macs And A VR Headset In October. Check Details Here

Apple iOS 16: How to Prepare Your iPhone OS Update

Before downloading the new OS, take a backup of your iPhone.

In case this backup feature is disabled, you can go to Settings > Your Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup and then hit Back Up Now to back up your device.

One must note that you need to have W-Fi ‘On’ to take iCloud back-up.

Apple iOS 16: How to download

One can download the OS from the Settings app.

Go to settings

Tap general.

Hit on software update

Tap on download and install.

iPhone users will have 2 options to download the software now or install it later.

At what time iOS 16 will start rollout in India

Apple iOS16 rollout will start at 10 pm (IST) on September 12.

Which iPhones iOS 16 Are Compatible With?

Apple iOS 16 supports all iPhones launched in the year 2017 and after. Check full list below:-

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro series

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro series

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iOS 16: Other Exciting Features

Other new features in iOS 16 include a redesigned Lock Screen with support for widgets and additional customisation, and an Apple Pay Later installment plan. Live Activity is a new feature that helps users stay on top of things that are happening in real-time, such as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order, right from the Lock Screen. In addition, SharePlay is coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Series Sale: India Sees Massive Pre-Order Rush; iPhone 14 & 14 Pro Most in Demand