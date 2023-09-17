Home

Apple iOS 17 Rolls Out TOMORROW With Multiple Advanced Features

Apple iOS 17 offers live voice mail, the ability to record FaceTime messages, personalized contact posters, and many other features.

The global search now allows users to change system settings directly from the search results. (Image: forbes.com)

Apple iOS 17: Tech company Apple will roll out the stable version of iOS 17 for everyone tomorrow, i.e., on September 18. Beta users are already using it. The company announced iOS 17 at the WWDC23 event three months ago. It offers live voice mail, the ability to record FaceTime messages, personalized contact posters, and many other features.

User Interface, System Features, And Interactive Widgets

The widgets are now interactive, on the Home and Lock screens. For example, users can turn on the lights or shutters of the house by pressing the corresponding button of the Home widget; or mark a task complete by pressing directly on a reminder in the widget, etc.

Wallpaper

The brightness of the wallpaper image changes depending on the dark or light mode. Resized photos are automatically extended to the top with a gradient that fills the missing space. Live Photos are now also supported. The font weight for the text on the lock screen can be adjusted more freely.

StandBy Mode

StandBy mode is automatically enabled when the phone is charging while horizontally oriented. It displays information via widgets in intelligent stacks and Live activities. The appearance of this information changes according to the ambient light, so at night they appear with less flashy and less bright colors.

Autocorrect And Text Prediction

The keyboard’s autocorrection and dictation are powered by a new on-device transformer model, which Apple says is more accurate and personalized to users’ writing styles. Unlike previous versions of iOS, it can learn not to autocorrect swear words. Autocorrected words are underlined and can be reverted with a tap. Word predictions are shown inline, and added when the spacebar is tapped.

AirDrop

AirDrop file transfers continue over the Internet if devices become out of reach.

NameDrop: By tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch against another, users can start a file transfer, a shared activity with SharePlay, or exchange a customizable contact card.

Spotlight

The global search now allows users to change system settings directly from the search results. For example, if the user searches for the word “Wi-Fi” from the Home, the switch to turn the Wi-Fi off or on appears directly in the search results.

Focus Mode

Silence Notifications: A new option for notifications in focus mode that allows users to choose to mute notifications Always or When blocked.

Visual Lookup

Visual Lookup is now able to recognize in photos the symbols of the various lights in the car, the symbols in the labels of clothes, etc.

Siri

Users can now simply say “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri” to activate Siri with their voice. Subsequent questions asked to Siri do not require the user to re-say the “Siri” command.

Users can now say “Hey Siri send a message” and then choose the application to use through a drop-down menu. After the first change, Siri will remember the choice and speed up the operation.

Users can ask Siri to read a page in Safari.

Ability to find a lost Apple TV remote with Siri.

Release History

The first developer beta of iOS 17 was released on June 5, 2023. Unlike previous years, the developer beta program is open to anyone with a free Apple Developer account, without requiring a subscription.

Available in: 40 languages

Default user interface: Cocoa Touch (multi-touch, graphical user interface)

Developer: Apple Inc.

General availability: 18 September 2023

Source model: Closed with open-source components

