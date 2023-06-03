Home

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen to Realme Pad X: Top 5 Versatile Tablets Under Rs 50K in India

New Delhi: Tablets have become an indispensable part of our daily lives, serving as multifunctional devices for work, entertainment, and everything in between. As per the news agency IANS report, In India, the overall tablet market is likely to post a growth of around 5-10 per cent in 2023. With so many options on the market, selecting the right tablet can be a difficult task. Here are the top 5 tablets that one can consider while buying under the Rs 50,000 price range in India.

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen: Priced at Rs 49,900, the Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology, delivering vibrant colours and sharp details. It stands out as a powerful and compact tablet. The 64GB ROM with Wi-Fi Only Apple iPad Mini comes available in Pink, Purple, Space Grey and Starlight colour variants. As per the news agency IANS report, the device features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology, delivering vibrant colours and sharp details. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, this tablet ensures smooth performance and handles demanding tasks effortlessly.

OnePlus Pad: Priced at Rs 39,999, the OnePlus Pad comes in Halo Green colour. It combines a sleek design with powerful performance. It features an 11.61-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals and responsive touch interactions. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and 12GB of RAM, it handles resource-intensive applications effortlessly. The tablet has 256GB of storage, which allows users to store large files and media content.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Priced at Rs 49,999, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tab comes in four colours — Black, Silver, Green, and Pink. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE boasts a stunning 12.4-inch full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, offering immersive visuals and smooth scrolling. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, it delivers snappy performance and handles multitasking with ease. The Tab S7 FE comes with an S Pen, providing a seamless writing and drawing experience.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2: The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is a feature-packed tablet designed for productivity and entertainment. It sports an 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED display with Dolby Vision support, producing vibrant colours and sharp contrast. With its robust battery life and quad-speaker system tuned by JBL, it delivers an immersive audiovisual experience. The 8GB+256GB variant of Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 comes in Storm Grey and Oat colours. It is priced at Rs 44,999.

Realme Pad X: The Realme Pad X is an affordable yet capable option in the sub-50,000 rupees segment. As per the IANS report, it features a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ display with vivid colours and good viewing angles. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 6GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and light gaming. The tablet offers 128GB of storage and supports expandable storage via a microSD card. The Wi-Fi+5G Realme Pad X comes in Blue and Grey colour at a price of Rs 27,999.

(With Inputs From IANS)

