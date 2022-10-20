New Delhi: American technology giant Apple has raised the price of the Apple iPad Mini in India. This comes after the company raised the curtain from its new iPads. After the price hike, the price of the Apple iPad Mini will start from Rs 49,900 (64GB) for the Wi-Fi variant and the LTE variant carries a starting price of Rs 64,900.Also Read - Vintage Fever: This Unsealed First-Generation iPhone Sold For ₹32 Lakh. Deets Inside

Notably, the company has also hiked the price of the iPad Mini 256GB variant in India. Its Wi-Fi and LTE variants now cost ₹64,900 (from ₹60,900 and ₹79,900 from ( ₹74,900), respectively. Also Read - This Diwali, Apple's New iOS 16.1 To Launch With THESE New Features. Read Here

The iPad Mini comes in Space Grey, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. If you are planning to get a new tablet, Apple is offering Rs 7,000 for its device. If you are planning to get a new tablet, Apple is offering ₹7,000 for its devices, including the mini model. Also Read - Apple Likely to Launch First Foldable iPad in 2024

Here are the specifications:

The iPad mini has a compact screen size of which is 8.3-inch.

It is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series.

At the back, it carries a single 12MP wide-angle camera and the front also has a 12MP sensor.

The iPad mini includes a Type-C adapter, therefore customers with an Android smartphone would not need to purchase an adapter separately.

The iPad Mini has touch ID, 5G, Apple Pencil 2nd-Gen support and Bluetooth.

Earlier, the company had introduced the new iPad with a completely revamped design. Here are the specifications: