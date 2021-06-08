New Delhi: Apple on Monday announced several exciting features in the latest version of iPadOS 15 with more customisable home screen and multi-tasking enhancements. You can now place widgets anywhere on the home screen in iPadOS 15. Apple also brought the App Library to iPadOS, like iPhone. Also Read - WWDC Event 2021: How to Watch Live Streaming in India and What to Expect From Apple Event 2021?

On the multitasking front, new icons will make it simpler to go into split-view mode. Apple also showcased a "shelf" feature that makes it easier to tackle different tasks, the company said while kicking off its WWDc21 developer conference.

FaceTime calls now supports spatial audio for more natural sound. Apple also introduced a new SharePlay feature for FaceTime that allows people to share media together on a group call.

SharePlay will utilise iOS features like picture-in-picture, iMessage, and more, the company informed. Live Text is a feature that will help you select text from photos you’ve taken and in your camera roll. It supports seven languages.

The new iPad software update includes new features meant to help you focus, like revamped notifications.