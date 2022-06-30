Apple iPhone 14 Price: The American technology giant Apple is likely to launch Apple iPhone 14 in September this year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a tweet said the firm has now locked in suppliers for the iPhone 14’s front-facing selfie camera, which is getting the biggest upgrades in years.Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Pre-Orders To Start in India From THIS Date| Deets Inside

Ming-Chi Kuo's firm is mulling to bring major updates to the front camera of iPhone 14. According to the latest update, the flagship iPhone has been put on huge discounts on e-commerce site Amazon.

The 128gb variant of the iPhone 12 is available at Rs 58,999 on Amazon.

The variant’s otherwise selling price is Rs 69,900. Notably, the customers can get additional discounts by attaching card benefits and exchange price value on the older device.

The device is being sold with a discount of up to Rs 20,851 on Amazon.

The interested buyers may note that they can buy the Apple iPhone 12 at this massive discount now, or wait till the Amazon Prime day sale to be held in 2022, when Apple is speculated to offer even larger discounts on its devices.

Exchange offer:

Buyers can get up to Rs 8,900 discount on exchanging their smartphones with the iPhone 12 purchase.

The customers must note that the exact value of the discount depends on the smartphone’s model and condition and is up to Amazon.

A customer can avail a maximum discount of up to Rs 20,000 by combining exchange value, amazon discount and card benefits on purchasing an Apple iPhone 12 from Amazon.

Cashback Offers:

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

Customers can get an additional 5 per cent cashback by using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for buying the iPhone 12 smartphone.

However, it is important to note that 5 percent cashback is provided to only Amazon Prime customers while a 3% cashback is provided to non-prime buyers.

SBI Credit Card

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs 5000.

On Non-EMI transactions via SBI credit cards, customers can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1000.