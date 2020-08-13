The launch of the new iPhone by Apple is one of the big events in Tech World every year. However, this time, iPhone 12 may take a while to come into the market. Several reports said that Apple could postpone the launch event this year due to delays in iPhone production amid the coronavirus pandemic. Apple has already made clear that iPhone 12 series will be delayed by few weeks and now a new leaked report by a popular leaker Jon Prosser states that Apple will launch its Apple iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch, and iPads in October 2020. If the rumors to be believed, preorders could take place on October 13. Also Read - In a First, Apple CEO Tim Cook Becomes Billionaire as Company Becomes World's Most Valued

As per Jon Prosser, the pre-orders of the Apple iPhone 12 series will start from October 12. Whereas, the shipping would take place from October 19. The Preorder and shipping of Apple iPhone 12 Pro will start in November with no exact dates. He says in his post – "With the staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models, there's a chance that the dates could slip/change I'll let you know if anything gets changed! But for now, this is the info in the system."

New, adjusted Apple dates!

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

According to a report, the starting price of iPhone 12 is $ 649 (about Rs 48,500), the initial price of iPhone 12 Pro is $ 999 (about Rs 74,600) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max The starting price can be $ 1,099 (about Rs. 82,000).

Prosser claims that the Apple Watch and iPad will launch via Press Release on an unspecified date. During the third quarter of 2020, Apple confirmed that the new iPhones would be available a few weeks later than the normal schedule of each year. However, the reason was not stated by the company. "Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September, this year we are expecting the supply to be available a few weeks later," Apple CFO Maestri said during the earnings call.

Qualcomm, which gave a 5G processor to Apple for the new iPhone, said earlier that ‘a global flagship phone launch could be postponed’ as one of the reasons is the decline in earnings projects for the fourth quarter of the year. Every year the company launches its flagship iPhones in September and sales start shortly thereafter.