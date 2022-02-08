New Delhi: Are you planning to buy an Apple iPhone 12? If yes, then we have some great news for you. The e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon are offering cashback, exchange that bring down the prices of all the variants down from its original market operating price. The customers must note that the discount and cashback depend on varieties of factor like PIN code and the condition of the phone going in exchange.Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops on Amazon, Flipkart. Check Latest Rates Here

Flipkart:

On Flipkart, Apple iPhone 12 is marked at Rs 60,399 for the 64GB variant. Also Read - Apple Music Cuts Free Trial Period From 3 Months to 1

It is available at 5 per cent discount for the Axis card users. Also Read - Apple May Launch New High-End Mac Mini Soon. Details Here

The same phone could also be purchase at ₹46,799 but with exchange value in place.

How to purchase:

Visit the Flipkart’s website

Enter the IMEI number of your existing smartphone

You will get an idea about the original price of iPhone 12 to you.

Similarly, on Amazon, the iPhone 12 in the same format of 64GB is currently priced at ₹54,999. Going further, the exchange value can further reduce the price the same phone by ₹14,900 to the maximum. So the iPhone 12 can be yours at just ₹40,099 only, according to a Mint Report.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 in)

Weight: 164 g (5.78 oz)

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Display Type: Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 625 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)

Size: 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)

Protection: Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating

MAIN CAMERA Dual: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.6″

Features: Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)

Video: 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.

SELFIE CAMERA Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″