San Francisco: Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly feature displays capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates.

Famed tipster Ice Universe, who has previously been proven right on leaks regarding Samsung, Xiaomi as well as Apple claimed that the two of the premium upcoming models may feature a 120Hz refresh rates allowing for a smoother on-screen experience.

Apple already uses variable refresh rate technology in its iPad Pro models, but they still use LCD panels. However, by bringing it to a new breed of OLED iPhones would raise the smartphone performance even higher.

The iPhone maker is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series in September which would include two premium variants.

iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes. The rear camera module on device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

The telephoto lens may have an increased magnification, moving from 2x to 3x, providing a greater level of zoom and Face ID will be able to work with a wider field of view, according to a report in EverythingApplePro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.