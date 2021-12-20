New Delhi: Wanting to grab an iPhone? India’s largest e-commerce platform is Flipkart is offering the newly launched iPhone 13 at a discount of nearly Rs 20,000 with additional offers. The e-commerce giant is offering a curation of deals on various product segments during the Big Saving Days sale that is live till tomorrow. The highlight of the Flipkart sale is the heavy discounted iPhone 13 that could be purchased at a minimum price of Rs 60,455.Also Read - Apple Gives Each Employee $1,000 Bonus as it Delays Office Reopening Indefinitely

iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is offering a 5 per cent discount on the purchase of Apple’s latest smartphone if purchased with a Flipkart-branded Axis Bank credit card, which brings down the cost by Rs 3,995. The offer reduces the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 75,905. Also Read - Apple Releases AirTag 'Tracker Detect' App For Android

The best buy back offer will be evaluated by the make and purchase of the phone and on what condition it is in. The phones having the best of all will get the maximum discount. Also Read - Apple Music Now Available on Google Nest in 5 Additional Countries

Additionally, buyers can avail an additional discount of up to Rs 15,450 on exchange of an old smartphone. It could be either an Android or iOS phone. On availing all offers, the cost of the iPhone 13 will could down to as low as Rs 60,455, at a discount of up to Rs 19,445.

On top of that, Flipkart is also offering Hotstar subscription on the purchase of iPhone 13.

Launched this year in September, the Apple phone has a 12MP dual rear camera set up and a front camera of 12MP. Powered by iOS 15, the phone claims to be is dust and water resistant. The phone is packed with a battery of 3240 mAh and could play movies for 18 hours.

Moreover, buyers can exchange their iPhone 12 at a discount up to RS 13,900. For iPhone 12 Pro, the exchange offer goes as far as Rs 14,150, and for iPhone 12 Pro Max the exchange price goes up to RS 14,250. The iPhone 13 Mini can be exchanged for a discount of up to Rs 14,250 and iPhone 13 Pro Max up to Rs 15, 540.