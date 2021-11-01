New Delhi: What can be termed as a piece of good news for all iPhone lovers, the American technology giant is offering a huge discount on its latest gadget, Apple iPhone 13, on its Indian website. To recall, the company had earlier launched iPhone 13 with other three smartphones, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.Also Read - Apple Has Most Loyal iPhone Customers in THIS Country. How Other Smartphone Brands Fared

The basic model, Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at around Rs 56,000 on the Apple India store. There are various options available to check the discount. You can also trade-in your older iPhones to further reduce the price of iPhone 13. Also Read - Spotify Becomes Top US Podcast Platform, Replaces Tech Company Apple: Report

Offer:

Apple priced the iPhone 13 at Rs 79,990, during the launch, but now the Indian online store is offering upto Rs 9,000 discount on it. Furthermore, the Apple iPhone 13 could also be made cheaper with the older generation iPhones available for exchange. Also Read - Now Uber Drivers Can Rent Tesla Vehicles at Just $ 334 a Week From Nov 1

According to a Mint report, the iPhone 12 could get you a discount of nearly Rs 31,120 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max can be traded for Rs 36,485. The highest is Rs 46,120 for the last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and the least you could get is Rs 2,810 on iPhone SE first generation.

The customers can also exchange your Android smartphones as well. You can get the list by clicking learn more option on the website.

Here are some of the specifications: