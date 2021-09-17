New Delhi: Within the first week of launch, Apple’s iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini) will go on pre-orders in India from Friday, with availability beginning September 24. The pre-orders for the iPhone 13 series will start at 5:30 PM iPhone 13 series.Also Read - iPhone 13 Series Unveiled: Features, Specifications, Price And More | Tech Reveal

Customers can pre-order the newly launched handsets via the Apple online store, e-commerce sites and retail stores across the country.

Price and specification details

While the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer triple rear cameras, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 come with dual rear cameras. Apple has kept the starting prices for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini the same as last year’s at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively. Customers can get iPhone 13 Pro for Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Rs 1,29,900.

Device Model Price iPhone 13 mini (128GB) Rs. 69,900 iPhone 13 mini (256GB) Rs. 79,900 iPhone 13 mini (512GB) Rs. 99,900 iPhone 13 (128GB) Rs. 79,900 iPhone 13 (256GB) Rs. 89,900 iPhone 13 (512GB) Rs. 1,09,900 iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) Rs. 1,19,900 iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) Rs. 1,29,900 iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) Rs. 1,49,900 iPhone 13 Pro( 1TB) Rs. 1,69,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) Rs. 1,29,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) Rs. 1,39,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB) Rs. 1,59,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) Rs. 1,79,900

iPhone 13 comes in five colours — pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, while iPhone 13 mini comes in five colours — pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20 per cent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 per cent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness. The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50 per cent faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30 per cent better graphical performance.

Cashback offers

With HDFC Bank cards on EMI and non-EMI transactions, customers can get a Rs 6,000 cashback on purchase of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. If you want to buy the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models, you can get Rs 5,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

More than 2 million pre-orders for Apple’s iPhone in China

Meanwhile, customers in China have placed more than 2 million pre-orders for Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup, surpassing the number of iPhone 12 pre-orders in 2020. According to AppleInsider, it is likely because of the void left by high-end Huawei handsets.

The higher demand for Apple’s iPhone 13 models appears to stem from Huawei’s decline in the country. Because of the US trade sanctions, Huawei is struggling to provide compelling high-end smartphones. Huawei’s latest P50 and P50 Pro, for example, lack 5G connectivity due to the sanctions, the report said.

The South China Morning Post also reports that the iPhone 13 models are priced lower than their iPhone 12 predecessors in China, a fact that surprised many consumers. Each device is about 300 yuan to 800 yuan cheaper than their iPhone 12 counterpart, as per the report.

Overall smartphone shipments are on the decline in China since Huawei left a void that has yet to be filled by the country’s other Android makers. Apple, however, is thriving. In the second quarter of 2021, Apple ranked as the fourth biggest smartphone vendor in China behind OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi.