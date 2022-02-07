Apple iPhone 13 Price Drop: All the iPhone lovers out there, we have got some big news for you. Retail giant Flipkart is offering exchange offer on a series of Apple devices. Apple iPhone 13 is selling for Rs 74,900 on Flipkart, but it can be purchased for as low as Rs 58,300 using the exchange offer, according to a report by the livemint. Visit the website and check the exchange value of your existing phone and get it redeemed for the new purchase.Also Read - Apple Music Cuts Free Trial Period From 3 Months to 1

A similar offer is also available on Amazon India website. Amazon is also running the smartphone and TV upgrade days, under which it is offering discounts on iPhone 12 as well. The prices may vary depending upon the phone that is going for exchange, and also on the ZIP codes. Flipkart is also offering cashback on the Axis Bank credit cards as well. Also Read - Apple May Launch New High-End Mac Mini Soon. Details Here

Similarly, the Apple iPhone 13 is also available for discount on its India store. The iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 along with Apple iPhone 13 mini, Pro and Pro Max. The Apple India store is offering the iPhone 13 for trade-in and other offers taking down its price to nearly Rs 51,000. Currently, iPhone 13 is selling for Rs 79,900 on its online e-commerce store. Apple did not launch the 64GB variant starting with series 13 but instead chose the 128GB as base variant.’ Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops Down To Rs. 50,900, Here's How You Can Get It; Watch

Apple trade-in offers

Apple trade-in offers best exchange value of your older phones. The phone has to be in a good condition to get the best benefits of trade-in. All the Apple iPhones are eligible for trade-in, starting with iPhone SE first generation and iPhone 6 and above. So the value of iPhone 13 could be different for you. If you have an iPhone 12, you can get Rs 31,120 for trade-in. Similarly, one can get iPhone 11 Pro Max at Rs 36,485 for exchange.

Therefore, the iPhone 13 could be bought for much lesser than the above mentioned prices. There are further benefits on using the credit cards of ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and SBI cards. These banks are offering up to Rs 6,000 cashback on purchase of iPhone.