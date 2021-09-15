Apple iPhone 13 Series Launch: Apple hosted its big and mega-event called ‘California Streaming’. In this, Apple launched the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini will be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. The display has 1200 nits’ brightness. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have display sizes of 6.1 inches and 5.4 inches. Both the new iPhones will be 5G. The price of the iPhone 13 mini will start at $699. The price of the iPhone 13 will start at $799. Base storage is now 128GB. iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max was also announced. Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available in four new colors.Also Read - Apple Launches iPad, Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 Series With New Designs | Check Specification, Features

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini Specifications

The company is offering a 6.1-inch display in the iPhone 13. At the same time, a 5.4-inch display has been given in the iPhone 13 Mini. The display of both smartphones is of the OLED panel. The body of the phone is made of aluminum, which makes it look very special. The company has launched the smartphones in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB variants. Also Read - Apple Event 2021 Highlights: Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Apart From iPhone 13 Series

Talking about the processor, Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset is being offered in it. The company claims that the iPhone 13 has the fastest CPU found in any smartphone. In the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, you will get to see a slightly slimmer Face ID notch compared to the iPhone 12. Also Read - Apple Sends Invites For iPhone 13 Launch : Expected to Unveil iPhone 13 Series

For photography, a dual rear camera setup with LED flash has been given in both smartphones. It has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera system with a 12-megapixel wide camera. Talking about the battery, the company is offering 1.5 hours more battery life in the iPhone Mini than the iPhone 12 Mini. At the same time, in the iPhone 13, the company is offering 2.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max work on iOS 15 out of the box. In the Pro variant of the iPhone 13, the company is also offering a variant with 128 GB and 512 GB with 1TB internal storage. Talking about the processor, the A15 Bionic chipset is also being offered in Pro and Pro Max variants. The company claims that this chipset offers 50 percent better graphics performance than the previous iPhones. The display found in smartphones supports a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As far as camera specifications are concerned, Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are being offered with an ultra-wide-angle camera and a wide-angle camera with a 12-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto lens. The cinematic mode has also been given to shoot great videos on smartphones. The special thing is that the front camera of the phone also comes with a Cinematic Mode.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini Price in India

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in three storage variants. The iPhone 13 Mini 128GB will cost Rs 69,900 in India, 256GB will cost Rs 79,900 and 512GB will cost Rs 99,900. All three models of iPhone 13 will be priced at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, and Rs 99,900 respectively.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available with up to 1TB of storage. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900, the 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1,29,900, the 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,49,900 and the 1TB storage variant costs Rs 1,69,900. All the models of iPhone 13 Pro Max are priced at Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively.