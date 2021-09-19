New Delhi: Are you planning to buy the latest Apple iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro? If yes, then we have a great news for you. HDFC bank has announced big cashback and offers on the newly launched iPhone 13 series. According to the announcement, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max customers can get a cash-back of Rs. 5000 each, while for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, there will be a cash back of Rs. 6000 each.Also Read - Pre-Order of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Starts in India: Check Time, Bank Offers, Discounts

HDFC bank took to Twitter and wrote: "There's nothing quite like the feeling of owning an iPhone. Experience that feeling with HDFC Bank. Upgrade to iPhone 13 at Rs 73,900 with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EASYEMI on Debit/Credit Cards + No Cost EMI Pre-order now!

"Get Rs 6000 savings on iPhone 13 with HDFC Bank Credit Card full swipe, Credit Card EMI & Debit Card EMI. 6 months No cost EMI available on HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card. Pre-book offer starts from 17th Sep'21 (5:30pm) till 23rd Sep'21 (11:59pm)," the bank said.

Pre-book of the latest Apple iPhones are available at Apple Premium Reseller and Apple Authorised Reseller stores. Also, pre-booking is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Tata CLIQ. To avail the offer at offline stores, customers can pre-book the device at the store with a token amount as required by the store during the pre-book period, and will need to make the transaction on HDFC Card post product availability in the stores from 24th to be eligible for Cashback.

Alongside India, the pre-orders for the iPhone 13 series will go live later today in Canada, China, Dubai, Singapore, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions around the world.

Here is a lowdown on the prices of iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max phones in different countries, including India.

iPhone 13 series price in India

The new iPhone 13 mini is priced starting at Rs. 69,900, Rs. 79,900, and Rs. 99,900 for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, respectively. iPhone 13 is priced in India starting at Rs. 79,900, Rs. 89,900, and Rs. 1,09,900 for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, respectively.

iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,19,900, Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900 for the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively. Lastly, iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,39,900, Rs. 1,59,900, and Rs. 1,79,900 for the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively.