New Delhi: Apple is expected to launch four new phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – in September 2022. A new leak about the design of iPhone 14 lineup claims that it may come with a hole-punch display that eliminates the notch, alongside an updated iPhone SE with 5G connectivity.

iPhone 14 to say goodbye to screen notch:

According to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter, Apple is planning to introduce a hole-punch screen, that creates a compact window for a camera to shine through, without needing to use a full notch, reports AppleInsider.

Tipster DylanDKT said the iPhone 14 Pro series, which will include the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will feature a pill-shaped cutout in the display instead of a notch.

Leak hints at new Face ID technology:

The iPhone maker may come up with an alternative to keep using Face ID on its flagship devices.

Tipster DylanDKT confirmed the leaks saying the cameras and hardware related to Face ID will go under the display. This means an advanced technology that will let the Face ID sensors work efficiently even with a coating of glass and screen over it.

iPhone SE to get 5G connectivity:

In addition, Gurman also claimed that the iPhone SE would gain an update that would add 5G connectivity to Apple’s entry-level iPhone.

No SIM slot:

In addition, Apple is also planning to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot by September.

Earlier this week, a rumour from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models launching in 2023 might not have a physical SIM card slot. However, a new report from MacRumors, says that Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022.

It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.

It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.

Other leaked features:

The next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.

Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year’s iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.