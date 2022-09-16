Apple update: The wait for newly launched Apple products in India has ended as the sale for Apple 14 series and Apple Watch Series have gone live in the country. Those interested can now buy iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE from Apple Authorised resellers and Apple Store Online in the country. Reports suggested that Apple Authorised Resellers in the country have received robust demand for the new series.Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales To Begin From THIS Date | Check Expected Offers Here

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Watch Series 8 sale goes live in India