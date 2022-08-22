Apple iPhone 14 Launch: American technology giant Apple is likely to launch iPhone 14 series ahead of the September 7 event. According to the reports, Apple is expected to unveil a total of seven hardware including iPhone smartphones and iPad tablets. As per the information shared by the Cupertino-based company Evan Blass, Apple will also launch an iPhone 14 mini as well. It is not clear from Blass whether there will be an iPhone 14 Max or not.Also Read - Realme 9i 5G Launched In India With 50-Megapixel Main Camera: Check Price and Specifications Here

Citing one of Apple's top-tier channel partners in the Asia-Pacific region, the tipster claimed that Apple will launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPad 10.2 (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9 (6th generation), and iPad Pro 11 (4th generation). Blass says that "we can be fairly confident in the accuracy of this Asian partner's information" that it is planning on stocking "seven devices" starting next month.

Apple iPhone 14 series: Expected specifications

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max models are expected to feature a wide notch design on the front

The Pro models are speculated to arrive with a punch-hole display design.

Apple’s iPhone 14 smartphone will reportedly pack last year’s Bionic A15 chipset, which is also powering the iPhone 13 smartphone.

It could be backed by faster LPDDR5 RAM and the base model could be 6GB RAM for better performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro models will likely be powered by the new A16 chip.

iPhone 14 series is likely to ship with the latest iOS 16 operating system.

All the iPhone 14 models will likely offer a glass back design with aluminum frames

The regular model is rumoured to sport a 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz display.

The iPhone 14 is expected to feature flat sides, similar to most iPhones out there.

The device is expected to have support for higher peak brightness for a better outdoor viewing experience.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are speculated to have a 6.7-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pro variants will likely have support for LTPO tech.

The company is unlikely to make any crucial changes to the cheaper models of iPhone 14. The standard versions could feature a dual camera setup on the back side. One of them is said to be the same 12-megapixel primary camera, but this one could have a new ultra-wide-angle camera.