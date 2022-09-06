Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event Latest Update: Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 14 series event on September 7 as part of its ‘Far out’ event. Notably, Apple is hosting the event in physical mode after two years. Apple said it will also live-stream the event on the company’s website and on its YouTube channel. As per updates, the Apple iPhone 14 launch event will start at 10:30 PM IST and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. Just like the last two years, Apple’s flagship iPhone range in 2022 will comprise four models – Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus (Max), Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.Also Read - Apple Likely To Launch AirPods Pro 2 Along with iPhone 14: Report

Apple iPhone 14 launch: Where and How to watch the event live

Apple has already stated in its invitation that the ‘Far Out’ event on September 7 will begin at 10 AM Pacific Time which means in India, the Apple iPhone 14 launch event will begin at 10:30pm. The event is expected to be up to two hours long. Also Read - Apple May Bring Back THIS Feature With iPhone 14 Pro. Check Details Here

The users will be able to watch the event via the official website of Apple and also via Apple’s official YouTube channel. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Series to Get Improved MagSafe, New Colour Options: Reports

Interestingly, the ‘Far Out’ event will be Apple’s first major in-person event since the beginning of COVID pandemic. In the last two years, most of the Apple events that were livestreamed were pre-recorded.