Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event Latest Update: As Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 14 series as part of its 'Far out' event, Save Now Buy Later platform Multipl on Wednesday said it is offering an additional 10% discount, over and above native offers, on all Apple products purchased through the Maple website. This has been done to give its customers the best deal possible ahead of the Apple iPhone 14 launch event.

With just a few hours left for the event to kickstart, Apple enthusiasts have started calculating the EMI options for the iPhones, selecting their credit card options, and utilizing the various BNPL options available.

5% discount on new to-be-launched items

The company said that the users will be able to take advantage of an extra 5% discount on the new to-be-launched items in the Maple store as this scheme entails savings of up to 21% on all Apple products, including the iPhone 13.

With this scheme, iPhone 13, with MRP of Rs 79,900, will be available at Rs. 62,910 for Multipl customers, a whopping 21% savings on iPhone 13, which makes it the cheapest in the market.

Here’s how to avail offer

In order to make use of the offer, the users must create a savings plan on the Multipl app. The offer will be valid for 3-12 months after the plan is created.

Interestingly, the customers will not have to pay Rs 62,910 in one go at the point of sale but they will pay in equal instalments over 3-12 months.

Multipl said it will for all Apple fans ensure that they not only stay out of the debt cycle but they also get the best iPhone deals.

The customers must note that these offers are valid on the iPhone 13, 13 mini, Pro and Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, as well as all other Apple products on the Maple website, which is a premium reseller of Apple in India.

Apple iPhone 14 launch: Where and How to watch event live

Apple will launch its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7 at 10 AM Pacific Time which means in India, the Apple iPhone 14 launch event will begin at 10:30pm. The event is expected to be up to two hours long.

The users will be able to watch the event via the official website of Apple and also via Apple’s official YouTube channel.