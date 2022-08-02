Apple iPhone 14 Expected Launch Date And Time Latest Update: For the users who are eagerly waiting for Apple iPhone 14, here’s an update for you. Apple is likely to launch its latest iPhone 14 series in September. Even though the company hasn’t announced the official launch date yet, media reports suggest that Apple could host it on September 13. Generally, Apple unveils iPhones in the first or second week of September. If Apple plans to launch the device next month, then it will announce the launch date soon. Ahead of Apple iPhone 14 launch, the Apple users must know certain key things about the much-talked-about phone.Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 to Launch in September: Price, Features, Design | All You Need to Know

It must be noted that the Apple iPhone 14 will be launched in India on the same day as it will be unveiled elsewhere in the world. Moreover, the sale is likely to go online through Flipkart and Amazon.

Regarding the feature and price range of Apple iPhone 14, experts closely dealing with the developments, claim that the iPhone 14 will launch at almost the same price as the iPhone 13. Some others say that the cost will be Rs 10,000 higher compared to 2021’s model. At present, iPhone 13 comes with a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India. So, the price of iPhone 14 could either be the same for the iPhone 14 series or much higher than this.

As per reports, Apple iPhone 14 might get minor upgrade from last year’s iPhone while the Pro models are speculated to get major upgrades in terms of chipset and camera. Next month, Apple is expected to announce four models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If launched next month, Apple is expected to introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model. It was earlier this year reported that Apple didn’t receive a good response for the mini version.

Apple iPhone’s regular models are believed to come with a 6.1 LTPS OLED display, whereas the Max variant could come with massive 6.7-inch screen. The Pro model is expected to come with 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO panel.

It is reported that the Apple Max models will retain the older notch design that were see on the iPhone 13 series. In the coming days, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max variants will likely offer the punch-hole display design that most of the Android phones have these days.

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will not use new Bionic chipsets, but nothing is there to worry as this a capable chip and will offer a powerful performance to users.

The good news for Apple users is that the new iPhone 14 will offer better battery life as the new ones will have a more powerful and efficient chip. Moreover, iHacktu claims that Apple users will be able to charge the iPhone 14 Pro models from 0 to 100 percent in about 30 minutes.