Apple Launch Event LIVE: Hello readers, welcome to India.com's coverage of Apple's much-awaited 'Far Out' event, which is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM (IST), Wednesday. The tech giant is hosting this event in person after a hiatus of two years. The company had launched the last two iPhones online owing to the COVID-19 situation — that had brought the world to a standstill. In this blog, we will be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to announce iPhone 14. Besides,  new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods will also be unveiled at the 'Far Out' event, which will be live-streamed as well on the official Apple website and on its YouTube channel.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event LIVE: At the launch event, Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to unveil a range of hardware products including the upcoming iPhone lineup, dubbed as the iPhone 14 series. Moreover, the company is expected to announce new iPads, brand new AirPods, Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE 2, and also a rugged Apple Watch. However, none of these products has been confirmed as of yet. Stay tuned.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    Apple Event LIVE: Ahead of iPhone 14 launch event, Save Now Buy Later platform Multipl said it is offering an additional 10% discount, over and above native offers, on all Apple products purchased through the Maple website.

  • 4:38 PM IST

    Apple Event LIVE: Apple’s iPhone 14 may work with satellite internet

    Though an official confirmation is awaited, this year’s iPhones may have the ability to send emergency messages through a satellite internet connection when WiFi and mobile networks are not available.

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Apple Sept 7 Event LIVE: As per the leaked features and images, the standard iPhone 14 may not come with a significant change over last year’s iPhone 13.The iPhone 14 might come with a 90Hz refresh rate panel this time.

  • 4:27 PM IST

    Apple ‘Far Out’ Event LIVE: iPhone 14 series launch is just few hours away. This is Apple’s first in-person event since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

  • 2:13 PM IST

    Apple ‘Far Out’ Event LIVE: Is iOS16 Coming Today?

    iOS 16 Update is expected to get a release date at the Apple Launch event.

    Which iPhones will get iOS16? All iPhones from iPhone 8 and up (2017 and later).

    Here’s a full list of devices that will get it:

    iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

    iPhone X

    iPhone SE (2020)

    iPhone XS and XS Max

    iPhone XR

    iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

    iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

    iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

    iPhone 14 series

  • 2:08 PM IST

    iPhone 14 Launch LIVE: Expected Price, Specifications, Features

    Display: 6.1-inch display
    Weight: 173 gm
    Battery: 3279mAh
    Price: Rs 77,112 for base model, Rs 85,619 for 256 GB, Rs 1,04,817 for 512 GB.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    iPhone 14 Plus- Price, Specifications, Features

    -With a slight change in the brightness, the display specs of iPhone 14 Plus is said to remain same as of Pro Max.
    -It is said to come with TrueTone P3 display with 1000nits of brightness.
    -The device is expected to come with a 12MP 4K camera and 4325mAh battery.
    -The expected price of iPhone 14 Plus is said to be Rs 85,219 (125 GB), Rs 93,297 (256 GB) and 1,04, 817 (512 GB).

  • 1:01 PM IST

    Apple ‘Far Out’ Event LIVE: iPhone 14 Pro- Price, Specifications, Features

    -The 256GB model is likely to be sold at Rs 1,14,011, the 512GB at Rs 1,31,284 and 1TB variant may cost Rs 1,49,711.

    -The rumoured display size is 6.1-inch with 2532×1170 resolution and 480 ppi.

    -The phone is said to weigh lighter than Max with 215g weight.

    -Camera remains the same as Pro Max ( 48MP 8K resolution camera).