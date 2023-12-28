Home

Apple iPhone 14 Now Available With Rs 12,000 Off On Flipkart’s Winter Fest, Check Discounted Price Here

The iPhone 14 listed at ₹69,900 on Apple's official website, is available on Flipkart for a starting price of ₹57,999, getting users a discount of ₹12,000.

New Delhi: Attention, iPhone lovers! With the launch of the iPhone 15, the previous version of Apple’s smartphone – iPhone 14 – is now available at discounted prices. The iPhone 14 is live on sale on Flipkart, offering a discount of up to Rs 12,000. iPhone 14 which was originally launched at a price of Rs 79,900 last year, is now available at a discounted price of Rs 57,999, as Flipkart is offering a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the 14 series such as iPhone 14, and the iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Discounts on Flipkart

iPhone 14: Listed at ₹69,900 on Apple’s official website, the iPhone 14 is available on Flipkart for a starting price of ₹57,999, getting users a discount of ₹12,000. HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions qualify for an additional instant discount of 10%, up to ₹750.

iPhone 14 Plus: Carrying a price tag of ₹79,900 on the Apple website, the iPhone 14 Plus is obtainable on Flipkart for ₹64,999, reducing the price of ₹15,000. Similar to the iPhone 14, HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions unlock an instant discount of ₹750.

iPhone 14 Specifications and Features

Display: The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a high resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and 460 ppi. It supports HDR for vibrant colours and contrast, Dolby Vision for enhanced video quality, and True Tone for automatic colour adjustments. The display is protected by Ceramic Shield for scratch resistance and the body is made of durable aluminium. Performance: Powered by the A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, the iPhone 14 promises to deliver smooth performance for everyday tasks and demanding applications. 6GB of RAM bundled with the processor eases multitasking and app switching. The 16-core Neural Engine enhances features like Face ID and Siri. Cameras: The iPhone 14 has a dual-lens rear camera system: a 12MP main sensor with a wide ƒ/1.5 aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation for excellent low-light photography, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor for capturing wide angle shots. The front-facing camera is also 12MP with ƒ/2.2 aperture and autofocus for high-quality selfies and video calls. Cinematic mode allows you to record videos with shallow depth of field, reminding of professional movie cameras. Battery and Charging: The iPhone 14 boasts of up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge, providing ample power for daily use. It supports fast charging with a 20W adapter (sold separately) to reach 50% battery in 30 minutes. MagSafe wireless charging is also available for convenient charging without cables. Storage and Connectivity: The iPhone 14 comes in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. It supports 5G connectivity for ultra-fast data speeds, Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed internet access, Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting to wireless devices, and NFC for contactless payments with Apple Pay.

Discount Offers On iPhone 13:

Price Advantage: As mentioned earlier, Amazon currently reigns supreme for the iPhone 13. At ₹53,499, it undercuts both Flipkart and Apple’s official store prices.

Additional Discount: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can squeeze out even more savings, bringing the price down to a tempting ₹51,090.

Discount Offers on iPhone 15

Competitive Price: Although not the absolute lowest, Flipkart’s starting price of ₹77,900 for the iPhone 15 remains competitive.

HDFC Bank Offer: HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions unlock an instant discount of ₹5,000, making the iPhone 15 more affordable at ₹72,900.

Happy shopping!

