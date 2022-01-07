New Delhi: After a successful launch of its iPhone 13 series last year, Apple is expected to unveil its new ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ models this year. The iPhone 14 Pro is likely to feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro will be the first flagship handset since iPhone X to do away with the notch in favour of a small cutout for its front-facing camera.Also Read - Apple May Launch Future iPhone With Periscope Lens Up To 10X Optical Zoom. Details Inside

According to tweets shared by leaker @dylandkt, to accommodate this change, Face ID hardware will be moved under the display, reports MacRumors. Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max would be shifting over to a hole-punch cutout for the camera. Also Read - Probe Ordered Against Apple by India's Competition Watchdog. Here's Why

‘e-Sim only’

Apple has reportedly advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September this year. It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured. Also Read - Apple Days Sale: iPhone 13, iPhone 12, MacBook Pro M1, iPad Get Huge Discounts | Check Prices, Deals Here

It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.

‘QLC flash storage’

The next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage. Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year’s iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.

Apple is expected to launch four new phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – in September 2022.

(With reports from IANS)