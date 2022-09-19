San Francisco: With the smartphone producing blurry and shaking footage, tech giant Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro users report problems recording video in third-party apps with the camera. According to AppleInsider, the tech giant’s update to the iPhone 14 Pro includes several camera changes, including a 48MP sensor and an Action Mode to generate smooth video. However, it seems the third-party apps that use the camera are encountering issues with the new hardware, the report said.Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Series to Get Improved MagSafe, New Colour Options: Reports

USERS FACING CAMERA ISSUES IN iPHONE 14 PRO:

Hello @Snapchat and @snapchatsupport, Why when I open Snapchat on my New iPhone 14 Pro Max my camera shake and vibrate? Are you aware of this issue?#snapchat #iPhone14Pro #apple Here is the video: pic.twitter.com/2JZtLzUhAj — Mshari (@Mxhari1) September 17, 2022

Several users discovered that the camera module was shaking when in use in apps, including Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. The issue was causing video recorded using the camera within the apps to be unpublishable, due to the constant erratic movement. Also Read - Apple’s iPhone 14 Base Model Likely To Cost $799 Like iPhone 13 | Details Here

Friend’s iPhone 14 pro is facing this issue while shooting from rear camera in action mode and also gets pretty warm in this particular mode. Anyone facing Similar issues @Apple @AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/QIfSs2qqX0 — KaV (@KaV_2599) September 17, 2022

Posts on social media, including Reddit claim there to be a lot of jitters, believed to be a shaking of the optical image stabilization (OIS) system.

In the case of the iPhone 14 Pro, the 48MP Main camera has Apple’s second-generation Sensor-Shift OIS, which physically moves the sensor, while the other uses an older and more conventional OIS system. Some users claimed that they could see and hear the shaking and mechanical movement when they used the third-party app’s camera features. In one video demonstrating the issue, the iPhone was slightly moving and generating a grinding noise.

It is unknown how many iPhones could be affected by the issue. AppleInsider tried, and failed, to reproduce the bug independently, the report said.