Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch: Apple has officially announced its iPhone 14 series launch event on September 7. The event called the event will also showcase new watches and other products. The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models – a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max.Also Read - Not 'Made in China', This Diwali You Might See 'Made in India' iPhone 14: DETAILS
Apple iPhone 14 series – Price, features, more details
- The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will combine a circular hole-punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout for their camera setup and Face ID functionality.
- Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 base model is rumoured to cost $799, which is the same price as the iPhone 13.
- A recent report said that Samsung Display will be applying different grades of materials on the OLED panels it will manufacture for the upcoming iPhone 14 series depending on the model tiers.
- It will use its latest and most advanced material set for the higher tier iPhone 14 models, while it will use its prior generation set for the lower tier ones. The move is being made to save costs.
- The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology.