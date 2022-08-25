Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch: Apple has officially announced its iPhone 14 series launch event on September 7. The event called the event will also showcase new watches and other products. The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models – a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max.Also Read - Not 'Made in China', This Diwali You Might See 'Made in India' iPhone 14: DETAILS

Apple iPhone 14 series – Price, features, more details