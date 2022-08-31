Apple Event: American technology giant Apple giant is likely to make the Apple iPhone 14 series official at the company’s ‘Far out’ event on September 7. According to the reports, the smartphone series that could include four models —iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Reports have also suggested changes to the colour options and improvements to MagSafe in the new lineup.Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 To Get Apple CarPlay On THIS DATE | Details Here

The iPhone 14 models are likely to start at 128GB of storage, same as the iPhone 13 series. The company reportedly will not offer a titanium model of the ‌iPhone 14. Also Read - Apple Announces 'Far Out' September 7 Event | Here Are Top Gadgets To Look Out For

Also Read - Not 'Made in China', This Diwali You Might See 'Made in India' iPhone 14: DETAILS

According to a post on the South Korean tech blog, Naver citing a US developer, iPhone 14 may come with Green, Blue, Purple, Black, Red, and White options. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro models may come in Green, Purple, Gold, Silver and Graphite colour options. Moreover, the tech company is gearing up to offer enhanced MagSafe magnets in the iPhone 14 series. The same report has also mentioned that iPhone 14 series may also come with new battery accessories.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price (expected)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro will be $1,099 (around Rs 87,838.12) whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1,199 (around Rs 95,830.67), a MacRumors report said. However, it is likely that the prices may rise to $1099 and $1199, respectively, due to increased component costs and Apple’s drive to separate Pro and non-Pro iPhones.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max sale and pre-booking (expected)

The iPhone 14 Series will be made available for pre-booking from September 9. At the same time, the sale of this series will start on September 16, the report added. In terms of specifications, the iPhone Pro models will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset and the non-Pro models will retain the A15 chip.