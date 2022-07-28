New Delhi: Coming soon, iPhone 14 is becoming new buzz. Speculators say that it is going to launch as early as September. Apple hasn’t confirmed anything about the upcoming iPhone models yet but some details are expected to be revealed by next month. If rumours are considered, the iPhone 14 series will go official on September 13. However, the official launch date is yet to be confirmed.

Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the the iPhone 14:

iPhone 14 Features, Design:

As per speculations, here is what iPhone 14 expected to offer in terms of its design, hardware, camera details, battery and other things:

The new iPhone 14 will have slightly larger camera modules than models. Although, the design won’t change much. The iPhone 14 is said to look almost like the iPhone. In other words, the notch will be there and the form factor and the bezels will be just as the predecessor.

The iPhone 14 model is tipped to bring two cameras in the rear panel and a single sensor on the front. The camera specifications could remain the same, just that the iPhone 14 is said to sport larger sensors. This also means that the iPhone 14 will be better in terms of low-light photography.

The iPhone 13 offers an all-day battery life. The upcoming iPhone 14 is expected to be better in terms of overall battery performance. Now, that will be great news for consumers waiting to upgrade their old iPhone to the iPhone 14.

What About The iPhone 14 Performance?

Well, some rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which runs the iPhone 13 series. Other reports suggest that the phone will come with Apple’s next generation A16 Bionic chip, which is said to be a slight upgrade over the previous gen chipset. So, the confusion still continues. But, sure it will be odd to have the new iPhone come with an old chip, which hasn’t happened previously.

There’s no doubt that the upcoming iPhone model will run on iOS 16 out of the box, which Apple announced at WWDC 2020 event earlier this year.

So, considering the rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, the iPhone 14 may not be a big upgrade over the iPhone 13, but the changes are going to improve the overall user experience.

What About iPhone 14 Prices?

In terms of pricing, it is also possible that the iPhone 14 will launch at almost the same price as the iPhone 13. One of the past reports suggests that the iPhone 14 will launch at a starting price of $799. The iPhone 13 in India currently starts at a price of Rs 79,900. Though this is the official pricing, several platforms are offering massive discounts that drop the price significantly.

For the iPhone 14 series this year, there will not be iPhone 13 mini successor because the mini models impacted the sales of iPhone SE models. Earlier this year, Apple had launched the iPhone SE (2022) edition for a price starting at Rs 43,900. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 14 Max.