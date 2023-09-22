Home

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Goes On Sale In India: Price Starts At Rs 79,900 | Key Things Users Must Know

Apple iPhone 15 Goes On Sale In India: Price Starts At Rs 79,900 | Key Things Users Must Know

Earlier this month, Apple launched the latest Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C functionality at its September 12 event.

The new iPhone 15 lineup is receiving an overwhelming response from users

New Delhi: Finally, iPhone 15 series went on sale in India and other markets on Friday as Apple had earlier confirmed during the launch event this month. The new iPhone 15 models were made available for users at stores from 8 AM onwards, and those of you who have pre-ordered the new iPhones can make the full payment at the store and get it picked up.

Trending Now

The new iPhone 15 lineup, which includes four models, are available for purchase in approximately 40 countries in the first wave, including India, Australia,

You may like to read

iPhone 15 Sale Gies Live: Key Things To Now

Notably, iPhone 15 series that was recently unveiled includes four models such as iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Two phones — iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in three storage capacities (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) and five colors (pink, yellow, green, blue, and black).

Price: iPhone 15 with 128GB of base storage will be available for users at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage will be available for users at Rs 134,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB of storage begins at Rs 159,900.

Overwhelming Response From Buyers

The new iPhone 15 lineup is receiving an overwhelming response from users, based on initial online sales. However, the user demand for the highest-end models is so high that new online orders won’t arrive until at least mid-November in several countries.

Earlier this month, Apple launched the latest Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C functionality at its September 12 event.

The initial price of Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900, while the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) starts at Rs 29,900.

Several long queues were seen outside Apple’s retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai ahead of the launch.

For users, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be Apple’s best-selling products for the remainder of the year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES