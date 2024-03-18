Home

Technology

Apple iPhone 15, iPad, MacBook Prices Drop: Avail These Special Discount Offers On Vijay Sales

Apple iPhone 15, iPad, MacBook Prices Drop: Avail These Special Discount Offers On Vijay Sales

A wide range of Apple products from iPhone 15 to MacBook Air M1, and more are available at a discounted price with Apple Days Sale. Know more about offers here.

Interested buyers can avail discounts on iPhones during the Apple Days Sale on Vijay Sales.

New Delhi: Tech enthusiasts are in for a treat, as popular smartphone retailer Vijay Sales announced the Apple Days Sale, offering significant discounts on a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. The sale includes discounts on various iPhone models, like the iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13. For example, during the sale, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was priced at Rs 1,49,240, down from Rs 1,59,900. The sale started on March 16 and will run until March 24, providing buyers with a limited time to avail of these discounts.

Here are more details on the offers, discounts, and how to avail them on the iPhone 15.

Vijay Sales: Apple Days Sale Offers

The Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale is currently ongoing and offers significant discounts on various Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. Some of the deals available during the sale include:

The iPhone 15 (128 GB of storage, blue) is priced at Rs 70,490, with a 12% discount on the original price. The iPhone 13 (128 GB of storage, Midnight) is available at a discounted price of Rs 51,820, a 13% discount on the original price. The iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB of storage, Blue Titanium) is priced at Rs 1,64,900, with an 8% discount on the original price. iPad 9th Generation Wi-Fi (10.2 Inch, 64GB, Space Grey) is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,900, with a 15% discount on the original price. iPad Air (5th Generation) 64 GB Wi-Fi Pink is priced at Rs 54,680, with a 9% discount on the original price. MacBook Air M1 chip laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, Backlit KB, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID, Space Grey) is priced at Rs 79,900, with a 20% discount on the original price. Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS) is available at a discounted price of Rs 30,470, with a 7% discount on the original price. The Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, GPS) is priced at Rs 41,580, with a 7% discount on the original price.

These discounts are available for a limited time, so interested buyers should take advantage of these deals before the sale ends.

How To Avail These Discounts

To avail of the discounts during the Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale, you can follow the following steps:

Visit Vijay Sales stores or their website at www.vijaysales.com to access the sale deals. Select the Apple product you wish to purchase, such as iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. Make your purchase using an HDFC Bank card to receive instant discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on selected Apple products. Look out for specific discounts on different products, such as iPhone models like the iPhone 15, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Check the specific discounted prices for each product during the sale period and ensure that you are aware of any additional discounts or offers available for HDFC Bank card users. Complete your purchase within the sale duration, which is until March 24th, to take advantage of these limited-time discounts on a wide range of Apple device

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.