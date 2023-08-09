Home

Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event Likely On September 12: All You Need To Know

Apple is likely to hold the launch event of iPhone 15 on September 13. The event could be held either on September 12 or 13 and the device will hit the markets on September 22.

Leaked renders of the iPhone 15 (Twitter)

New Delhi: Great news for iPhone enthusiasts as Apple is expected to hold the launch event of its wildly popular smartphone on September 12 or 13 this year. iPhone launches have been plagued by leaks in the past and this year won’t be any different as leakers have claimed that Apple, like previous years, will hold the launch event for iPhone 15 in September 2023. Not only this, the design and tech specs have alos been leaked by credible leakers. Here are the all the details about the iPhone 15 launch date, specs, and design, that we know so far:

iPhone 15 launch date

Apple is likely to hold the launch event of iPhone 15 on September 13. According to a Bloomberg report, the event could be held either on September 12 or 13 and the device will hit the markets on September 22. However, as always should take these leaks with a grain of salt as Apple has yet to officialy reveal any dates for the launch of the 15th iteration of the iPhone as of yet. The tech giant is expected to reveal these details in the coming couple of weeks.

iPhone 15 features

Leaks have claimed that the iPhone 15 will come loaded with the Dynamic Island feature and all variants of the device are likely to come with a punch-hole display. The hugely anticipated iPhone 15 is expected to sport a larger display than its previous iteration with a sleeker design and thinner bezels.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants will come with the new LIPO technology which borders around the display to a mere 1.5 mm, meaning a larger screen-to-body ratio. One of the unique changes that has been talked about by users is the replacing of the physical mute button—which has been a trademark of iPhones for generations— by the ‘Action Button’, which can be programmed to perform quick actions like focus mode, silent mode, flashlight, Translate app, and the magnifier on the camera app.

No Lightning charger

Apple is ditching the lightning charger it has used in iPhones since 2012 and replacing it with the more universal USB-C port, common in most Android-powered smartphone. The move has been hailed by most users as this provides for a more universal charging solution and faster data transfers.

iPhone 15 display

The iPhone 15 is expected to sport an OLED display like its predeccessors and the screen sizes are also likely to be the same as last year’s variants. The base as well as the Pro variants are likely to sport a 6.1 inch display, while the Plus and Pro Max variants are expected to arrive with an 6.7 inch OLED display.

iPhone 15 SoC

The iPhone 15 series is expected to be powered by Apple powerful 3nm A17 Bionic chip. The A17 chip is expected to be more power efficient, which means a better battery life. It is also likely to offer better performance.

iPhone 15 camera

The iPhone 15 series is likely to come with major camera enhancements. The base and plus versions are tipped to come packed with a 48-megapixel rear camera similar to the iPhone 14 Pro series. The iPhone 15 Pro Max variant is expected to sport a larger camera module with periscope lenses which support 6x optical zoom. The Pro Max camera is also expected to boast other advanced sensors.

iPhone 15 battery

The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to sport larger batteries than its predecessor with base model packing a 3,877mAh and the Plus variant sporting a massive 4,912mAh battery under the hood. The Pro variant will house a 3,650mAh battery while the Pro Max version is likely to powered by a 4,852mAh battery.

iPhone 15 price, storage

According to GSM Arena, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are expected to be $100 pricier than the 14 Pro pair. As per the report, this price hike, according to sources, is because Apple is upgrading the storage capacities on the Pro variants.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 14 Pro Max base variants may ship with 128GB storage, other versions offer 256GB and 512GB, while the high end version may pack a mammoth 2TB storage, which is double than the iPhone 14 pair.

