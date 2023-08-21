Home

Apple iPhone 15 Likely To Be Launched in September 2023: Check Expected Features, Specifications

Even though users are not expecting the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to be a radically new redesign, but a little tweaking could bring the touch of newness to the new phones.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to get massive upgrades.

New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for iPhone lovers. The Apple iPhone 15 series is likely to be launched in September 2023, and if the rumours are to be believed, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to get massive upgrades. Check the list of expected features of the upcoming new phones.

New Design

Even though users are not expecting the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to be a radically new redesign, but a little tweaking here and there could bring that touch of newness to the new phone. It is also expected that Apple could ditch the flat-edge design of the current line-up and add a few curves to the back, adding a 2.5D glass upfront to the new phone. Along with new colours, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could also be equally interesting as their iPhone 15 Pro counterparts.

Dynamic Island On All Devices

In terms of its screen, one upgrade for the upcoming iPhone 15 series is related to the Dynamic Island on all devices, across the board. For the unversed, the Dynamic Island replaced the dreaded notch cutout on iPhone 14 Pro models, and quite obviously, the iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to feature the Dynamic Island. However, users must note that will Dynamic Island make the cut on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus? Even as the Dynamic Island isn’t as visually appealing as the hole-punch cutouts found on Android smartphones, they do add a tonne of functionality.

USB type-C port

The iPhone 15 models are also expected to get the long-requested USB Type-C port in place of the Lightning port. However, the question is what kind of speeds will the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus support? The iPhone 14 Pro series is limited to USB 2.0 speeds, which support up to 480Mbps transfer rates. But the iPhone 15 Pro series is rumoured to support USB 3.0 speeds, which, coupled with Thunderbolt support, could support anywhere between 10Gbps to 40Gbps transfer rates.

Price Range

Users are expecting to see an affordable price range for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, but with the rumours that the iPhone 15 Pro series would be priced even higher than the current iPhone 14 Pro series in India — if Apple tries to keep the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus pricing the same as last year’s iPhone 14 models, then it is will be great for the iPhone lovers who are waiting for the launch of the phone.

