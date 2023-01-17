Apple iPhone 15 Price LEAK: Check Rate And Other Details Here

Home

Earlier leaks had claimed iPhone 15 prices would decrease, with the reversal causing shock among users.

Apple News: The price of the Apple iPhone 15 has been allegedly leaked online. Interested buyers must note that according to a report by Forbes, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models may have a wide price gap between them. Notably, the American technology giant had earlier hiked the prices considerably for the iPhone 14 Pro models this year. The iPhone 14 Pro Max was priced at Rs 1,39,900 in India, while the identical smartphone was priced at $1,099 in the United States.

The Forbes report also states that an unknown source on the Chinese microblogging site Twitter says that ‘Apple will increase the price of this year’s iPhone 15 Pro series, further widening the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus.’

According to the report, a reliable tipster from Weibo has given a hint on the iPhone 15 series prices. The rates are not going down, as it seems. The Pro variants of the iPhone 15 could cost $300 more than their vanilla counterparts.

As per the Forbes report, ‘these price rises now look even more likely because my sources have given me a good idea of the leaker’s identity, and the information should be taken seriously’.

The Forbes report further informed that the “new leaker doesn’t provide prices, but last week $100 increases were mooted for both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra (the new name for the Pro Max).”

iPhone 15 to start from $799

iPhone 15 Plus to start from $899

iPhone 15 Pro to start from $1099

iPhone 15 Ultra to start from $1199

It is important to note that every year, leaks regarding the next generation of iPhones begin to come online just a few weeks after the release of the most recent addition, and the iPhone 15 series is no exception.