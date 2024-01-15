Home

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: List of 5 Smartphones For Your Travel Adventure

Top 5 Smartphones For All Your Travelling Adventures

New Delhi: As of today, smartphones have evidently grown to be irreplaceable in all our lives. From using maps to navigate a new place of land to having digital boarding passes for convenience, and most importantly, taking good-quality photos and videos to document a new memory of the new place, smartphones have become extremely important to us, as travellers. Let us take a look at the top 5 smartphones to accompany you on all your travel adventures.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max stands out as one of the best phones when it comes to travel. The 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology in a new titanium design. Because of its redesign, Apple boasts that the 15 Pro Max is the lightest of the ‘Pro Max’ models, making it even easier to carry around for travel. The iPhone 15 Pro Max sports a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide lens, and a 5X zoom 12MP telephoto lens at its rear. Apple claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has an all-day long battery backup. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently priced at Rs 1,56,900 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s flagship device, which sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits so that you can use your phone even in the glaring sun. The phone sports a quad camera setup with a 200 MP rear camera and an exclusive astrophotography camera feature called Star Trails in Hyperlapse mode, letting you take snapshots of the moon. The phone supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging of its 5000mAh battery. The impressive camera and fast charging qualifies this as a decent pick for any traveller. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at Rs 64,999 in India.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s latest launch, released in late 2023, and sports a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features a triple camera setup in the rear with a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera, making it an impressive choice for travel photographers. The Pixel 8 Pro packs several Al features, such as Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Video Boost, Al Noise Reduction, Zoom Enhance, and Best Take. The Pixel 8 Pro features a 5050mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 23W wireless charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging, meaning you can charge up your smartwatch or earbuds from your phone, anywhere! The Google Pixel 8 Pro is currently priced at Rs 1,06,999 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro +

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ was just launched in January 2024. The phone has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The smartphone sports a 200 MP Ultra Hi-Res camera with ,Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor for quality colour capture. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W Hyper charge. The Note 13 Pro+ is currently priced at Rs 35,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 3

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 boasts a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display and a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 782G chipset processor. The phone sports a triple-lens camera system with a 108 MP rear camera with EIS. The phone promises a battery backup of 30 hours straight on a single charge. All wrapped in a stylish, comfortable design, the Nord CE 3 is much more budget friendly option to fuel your travel adventures. The Nord CE 3 is currently priced at Rs 19,999 in India.

