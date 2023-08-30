Home

Apple iPhone 15 to be Launched on September 12: Check Expected Price, Feature, Specifications

Named as ‘Wonderlust’, the Apple iPhone launch event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the iPhone maker's headquarters in California and is likely to launch Apple Watch Series 9 as well.

Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event: Users can also watch the iPhone 15 launch event at Apple's official YouTube channel.

California: Apple has announced that it will launch iPhone 15 during its annual event on September 12. Named as ‘Wonderlust’, the Apple event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the iPhone maker’s headquarters in California and can be watched online at apple.com as well. This significant Apple event which will feature many high-profile launches – starting from the iPhone 15 lineup to the Apple Watch Series 9 will be hosted at 10:00 am PT or 10:30 PM (Indian time). Users can also watch the iPhone 15 launch event at Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Here’s What To Expect From Apple Event

Apart from the iPhone 15 series, Apple might also launch the Apple Watch Series 9 and users might also get to see an updated edition of the Apple Watch Ultra.

iPhone 15: Expected Feature, Price

Among all the products that are launching on September 12, the iPhone 15 non-pro models may witness the highest sales, as per the company’s track record. If reports are to be believed, then Apple will continue to offer two size options: iPhone 15 with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Plus with a 6.7-inch display. The major change expected from the phones this time is the lack of a notch. Notably, iPhone 15 will be the first phone line-up since iPhone X series launch to skip the notch.

The price of the iPhone 15 Pro models this time might be much more expensive this year, leaks have suggested. However, the standard and Plus versions of the phone might be available at the old prices.

iPhone 15 Pro: Expected Specifications

This time, the iPhone 15 Pro models are also likely to get two size options. The iPhone 15 Pro will get a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a 6.7-inch display. The dynamic pill design is likely to continue on the 15 Pro models. However, the bezels on the display are expected to be slimmer compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models this time. Another important change is the use of Titanium for the frame of the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro models. These Pro models are also rumoured to get a new periscope zoom lens for better zoom capabilities.

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra

Apart from iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, it was reported that Apple will be introducing three new smartwatches on September 12 with codenames N207, N208 and N210. The Apple Watch Series 9 are likely to get two models in different sizes and a new updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra which made its debut last year.

This time, the Apple Watch Series 9 may only come with some incremental changes. Media reports suggest the Watch Ultra will get a bigger display.

This time, the Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to get a number of upgrades, including a new processor, a new display, and improved health features.

