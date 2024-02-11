Home

Technology

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Expected Features, Specifications Of Upcoming iPhones

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Expected Features, Specifications Of Upcoming iPhones

Apple's iPhone 16 series, featuring the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, will debut later this year. The recent leaks regarding the expected features have already flooded the internet. Here are the expected features of Apple's upcoming series.

Apple iPhone 16 is expected to launch in the late 2024. (Representative Image, Source: Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: Apple’s iPhones are super popular, both among users and tech enthusiasts. Known for their premium design, high-quality camera, powerful processor and stunning display quality, iPhones have become the go-to smartphone brand series to look out for. Since its last release in September 2023 of the iPhone 15 series, fans are already excited about Apple’s next flagship series: the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. From a bigger display to an enhanced battery, here are all the features to be expected for the next-in-line iPhone series.

Trending Now

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Expected Features, Specifications

The iPhone 16 series is set to launch later this year, and leaks about the upcoming set of iPhones have already begun, providing readers with an idea of what to expect from the next generation of iPhones. Apple is not expected to make significant changes to the design of the 2024 iPhones. According to a Bloomberg report, leaks have suggested the addition of a new, dedicated capture button on the iPhone 16 series. This button, which will not physically move when pressed, will utilise haptic feedback technology, allowing users to feel a response when touching it. It is also expected to be sensitive to the pressure applied, thanks to a force sensor.

You may like to read

Additionally, Apple is reported to have introduced the new Action button to standard models of the iPhone 16 series, a feature not present in the current models. The punch-hole design and the USB Type-C port are expected to be retained across all versions of the iPhone 16 this year.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Bigger Display

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to launch with a larger 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the most premium device, is said to come with a larger 6.9-inch screen. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are unlikely to see a size increase, maintaining their predecessors’ display sizes. The standard and Plus models could retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively. Leaks also suggest that the standard iPhone 16 might finally receive support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a significant upgrade from the current 60Hz.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: New Processor, Ditch Graphite Pads?

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series is likely to be equipped with the advanced A18 Pro chipsets, while the standard models may receive a modified version of the A17 Pro. There are also speculations about the integration of graphene into the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max instead of the graphite pads seen in the current models, potentially to improve heat transfer.

A report from PhoneArena claimed that Apple is considering integrating graphene into the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max instead of the graphite pads seen in the current models. This decision could be to efficiently transfer heat away from the chip, potentially reducing the handset’s temperature, as stated in the report.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Improved Camera ?

Details on the camera improvements for the upcoming iPhones are limited. The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to get an improved 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens for better imaging, especially in low-light conditions. The more expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to come with an advanced eight-part hybrid lens for its 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, alongside improvements for telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. Both models could have 5x Telephoto lenses, potentially eliminating the feature’s exclusivity to the Pro Max variant.

iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, Max: Reduced Battery But Faster Charging?

A fresh leak has claimed that the iPhone 16 will have a bigger 3,561mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Plus could offer a 4,006mAh unit. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to arrive with a bigger 4,676mAh battery. The iPhone 16 models are said to get support for faster 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe charging, which could make a potential change from its previous series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.