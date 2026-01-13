Home

Waiting to upgrade? iPhone 17 expected to become cheaper than ever in Flipkart’s republic day sale

Apple’s iPhone 17 is set to drop below ₹75,000 during Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale, making the flagship smartphone more affordable with bank offers and exchange deals.

As India gears up for one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, Apple’s latest iPhone 17 is drawing attention with a serious price cut that could make it one of the hottest tech buys this January. Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale – beginning January 17, 2026 – is expected to bring a standout deal on the premium iPhone, making it more accessible than ever.

Major Drop for Apple’s Flagship Phone

Apple’s iPhone 17, which originally launched in India at around ₹82,900, is now anticipated to be listed for about ₹74,900 during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. That’s a price drop of over ₹8,000 even before additional offers or exchange bonuses are applied.

What makes this deal especially attractive is the exchange benefit – shoppers trading in older phones could see the effective price fall even further, potentially bringing one of the year’s most advanced smartphones into a more realistic range for many buyers.

Why the iPhone 17 Still Packs Punch

Even with this new price tag, the iPhone 17 hasn’t compromised on flagship features. Powered by Apple’s A19 chipset, the device delivers strong performance for everyday use and resource-intensive tasks alike. Its Super Retina XDR display offers crisp visuals, while the camera setup continues Apple’s reputation for quality stills and video.

Add to that long-term software support from Apple, robust battery life, and premium design, and the iPhone 17 becomes a compelling choice for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone game.

More Deals Across Flipkart’s Sale Lineup

The iPhone 17 isn’t the only smartphone catching shoppers’ eyes this Republic Day. Flipkart’s sale is teasing discounts across multiple brands:

iPhone 16 could see meaningful markdowns with bank offers and exchange deals making it significantly cheaper than usual.

Devices like Vivo’s T4x 5G and Moto G57 Power are expected to start at much lower prices, giving buyers strong value options under ₹20,000.

Sale watchers are also excited about no-cost EMI options and bank card discounts that are likely to sweeten many of these tech deals.

Amazon and Other Platforms Heat Up the Competition

Flipkart isn’t alone. Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale – kicking off a day earlier – also promises big discounts on premium phones, including higher-end iPhone 17 variants and Samsung flagship models. These parallel events are turning January into one of the best months of the year to buy tech in India.

