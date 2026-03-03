Home

Technology

Apples New iPhone 17e arrives in India - Heres price, features and everything you need to know

Apple’s New iPhone 17e arrives in India – Here’s price, features and everything you need to know

Apple launches the iPhone 17e in India with A19 chip, 48MP camera, 256GB base storage, MagSafe support, and competitive pricing. Here’s everything about price, sale date, and specifications.

iPhone 17e price

Apple today announced its latest entry-level iPhone – the iPhone 17e. Packing many of the key upgrades introduced in the flagship iPhone 17 lineup the iPhone 17e is an enticing choice if you’re looking to buy your next iPhone at a lower price.

Key improvements over the previous-generation iPhone 16e include better performance, storage capacity, cameras, and has gained back MagSafe support.

Let’s dig into what’s new.

Price, Pre Orders & When Does iPhone 17e Launch in India

Apple has launched the iPhone 17e in India starting at ₹64,900 for the 256GB storage model. Compared to the previous-gen model, this is a leap in storage as the iPhone 16e started at 128GB. For storage hungry users, there is also a 512GB version available for ₹84,900. iPhone 17e pre-orders are live now and will be available for purchase starting March 11, 2026 on apple.com and through offline retailers in India. The iPhone 17e is available in three colors – Black, Soft Pink and White. Specifications & Features of iPhone 17e

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Let’s take a look at the improvements over the previous gen model.

Also read: Apple’s March 4 mega event could unveil iPhone 17e, affordable MacBook and powerful new iPads – Here’s what to expect

Improved Performance with A19 Chip

The iPhone 17e is powered by Apple’s new A19 chipset alongside 8GB of RAM. This should allow for much improved performance when multitasking, launching apps and general power efficiency. Gaming, video streaming, and video editing should all benefit from the improved internals.

Improved Cameras

The iPhone 17e sports a 48-megapixel main camera. This should allow you to take better quality photos and video than its predecessor. Selfie and video calling are taken care of by the 12MP front camera.

Connectivity, Security, and Durability

Connectivity on the iPhone 17e has been bumped up to 5G with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. This should allow you to take advantage of the fastest mobile networks and connect to the fastest wireless routers. Face ID has been improved for better security and the iPhone 17e now has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The display now features Ceramic Shield 2 which promises improved durability.

Other Notable Features of iPhone 17e

Apple has also added back support for MagSafe on the iPhone 17e. This will allow users to magnetically attach compatible chargers and accessories to the back of their phone. The entry-level iPhone comes with Apple’s latest iOS 26 out of the box. This is a big plus for anyone buying an iPhone at this price.

Verdict – Worth Buying?

The iPhone 17e is a no-brainer for anyone who wants a premium iPhone experience at a lower price. Packing flagship specs at a lower price makes this a great choice for either upgrading an old iPhone or buying your first Apple smartphone.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.