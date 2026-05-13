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Apple iPhone 18 price in India: Pro Max rates, launch date, camera and specs

Apple iPhone 18 price in India: Pro Max rates, launch date, camera and specs

The upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is creating buzz as several leaks have revealed its possible features.

Apple iPhone 18 price in India: Pro Max rates, launch date, camera and specs | Image: X

Apple iPhone 18 Price In India: As the launch month is coming closer, the internet is flooded with leaked information about the Apple iPhone 18. You must have also heard about several leaks regarding the 18 series and already know that the Pro Max variant will be a stomper. According to the most recent rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will come with new colour options along with a powerful processor and an upgraded camera system. Here is everything you need to know about Apple’s upcoming smartphone.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera And Design

It is expected that the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Mac could come with a triple rear camera setup. The setup is likely to have a 48MP primary shooter, a 48MP periscope telephoto shooter, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. For selfie lovers, the smartphone could come with a 24MP front snapper.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max launch date out? Apple to launch iPhone in New Cherry colour variant, check expected price here

Story Highlights

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max may have a triple 48MP rear camera setup with periscope zoom support.

It is expected to run on the new Apple A20 Pro chipset.

Apple may shift FaceID hardware under the display. It can also reduce the size of the Dynamic Island.

New colour options like deep purple, brown and burgundy could be introduced in the Pro Max version.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch in India between September 9 and 15. The starting price of the device is expected to be around Rs 1,49,900.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specs

The upcoming Apple smartphone could run on the Apple A20 Pro chipset. It is expected that the device will have high nits of peak brightness and refresh rate.

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According to recent leaks, the US tech giant is going to shift the FaceID hardware under the display panel, just like Chinese and Korean phones. The front camera is expected to move to the extreme left. This significant upgrade will change the way iPhone Pro models look.

The Dynamic Island is expected to be changed so that it consumes less space.

The company may introduce new colour variants including deep purple, brown and burgundy.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro leaks are finally here – And Apple might be planning bigger changes than anyone expected

iPhone 18 Pro Max Release Date And Price In India

The device is expected to launch in India alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold (possibly called iPhone Ultra) between September 9 and 15. The Pro Max could launch at a price of Rs 1,49,900 (256GB).

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