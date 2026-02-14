Home

Technology

Apple iPhone 18 pro leaks: A20 pro chip, 48MP triple cameras and bigger battery tipped for 2026 launch, check expected price here

Apple iPhone 18 pro leaks: A20 pro chip, 48MP triple cameras and bigger battery tipped for 2026 launch, check expected price here

Fresh leaks reveal iPhone 18 Pro upgrades including the powerful A20 Pro chip, improved OLED display, enhanced triple-camera system and bigger battery ahead of its expected September 2026 launch.

iPhone 18 Pro

In early leaks spotted by Chinese magazine Weibo Rain, the iPhone 18 Pro has been giving us major hints of what may await next-generation iPhones in 2026. Details range from next-gen chips and cameras to battery improvements.

iPhone 18 Pro Release Date

Reportedly debuting in September of 2026, the next iPhone will build upon the recent advances we’ve seen with the iPhone 17 Pro Max ($835 at Amazon).

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications

We can likely expect big changes in the camera, processor, and battery categories. Chips that utilize AI are reportedly one area of focus as Apple looks to refine new features.

iPhone 18 Pro Chip

Analysts have detailed a next-gen A20 Pro chip that will utilize a 2nm chipset. This means lightning-fast speeds and a much-improved battery life. AppleInsider has reported that improvements in photonic computer chip technology is being used in production of the A20 Pro.

Additionally, Kuo believes Apple will start designing their own modem, internally dubbed the C2. Doing so will increase efficiency and allow Apple to reduce dependency on third-party manufacturers like Qualcomm.

iPhone 18 Pro Display

According to Chen Mingchi, an analyst with Dolphin Intelligence ($oftware), “LTPO display technology will continue to be used, with refresh rates increasing to 120Hz.”

Later leaks also indicate that there will be a smaller Face ID sensor or one that hides underneath the display for an even larger viewing area.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Display

There have been rumors that the Max will include a display just under 6.9 inches. This will be paired with astounding brightness levels of up to 4,700 nits.

iPhone 18 Pro Camera

Unofficially rumored by several leaks to date, there will be a variable aperture for the main camera lens. As for telephoto and ultra-wide cameras, they will reportedly offer significantly improved sensors for crispier images.

Accompanying this will be triple 48MP cameras throughout the iPhone 18 Pro for incredibly detailed shots and video.

iPhone 18 Pro Battery

Upfront improvements include larger batteries for both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

While we don’t have official capacity on the former, Mingchi Kuo recently shared that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will come with a battery that ranges from 5,100-5,200mAh.

This would make for the largest battery in any iPhone to date.

iPhone 18 Pro Price

Multiple sources have told insiders that iPhone prices are unlikely to change much from the iPhone 17 Pro series. Considering the plethora of new features, consumers can likely expect prices to increase should this hold true.

Final Thoughts

iPhone leaks have provided us with some exciting features we can likely expect in the years to come. Next year’s iPhone series will likely teach us a lot about what Apple has in store for even more futuristic devices down the road.

